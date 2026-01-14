Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog discussed plans to increase investments in the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

The Norwegian company aims to support renewable energy projects and sustainable solutions, building on its $1.8 billion agreements to develop two integrated renewable energy projects.

The minister emphasized the government's strong commitment to attracting investments that combine economic viability with environmental sustainability.

He explained that the renewable energy sector is a key driver of growth in the coming period, particularly given Egypt's natural resources and infrastructure, which are well-suited to accommodate major projects in this field.

El-Khatib affirmed the ministry’s keenness to support the expansion plans of leading international companies in the Egyptian market.

The government is working to create an attractive investment climate and provide stimulating legislative and regulatory frameworks, thus accelerating project implementation and ensuring their long-term sustainability, he added.

Additionally, the meeting addressed Scatec's plans to increase and diversify its investments in Egypt, especially in the areas of water desalination using renewable energy and the establishment of green data centers powered by clean energy sources.

These plans will enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy and support the government's drive towards digital transformation and reducing its carbon footprint.