Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has reviewed Egypt’s plans to improve the business environment, reinforce trade, and attract more foreign direct investments (FDI), according to an official statement.

During a discussion session organized by the Egyptian Direct Investment and Venture Capital Association (EPEA), El-Khatib affirmed his ministry’s commitment to providing sustainable investment opportunities that support the state’s economic growth.

The minister highlighted that Egypt enjoys attractive investment components, including a strategic geographical location that facilitates access to the markets of the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

He also reflected on the country’s key infrastructure, new cities, and qualified workforce.

Regarding renewable energy sources, Egypt has free trade agreements with more than 70 countries, in addition to investment incentives that reinforce the investment climate.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk and Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat also attended the session, along with other key officials.

