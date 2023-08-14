Egyptians for Investment and Urban Development (EIUD) recorded a 195.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net loss after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, reaching EGP 1.750 million, compared to EGP 592,691, according to financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) pm August 13th.

The company did not register any revenue for the first six months of 2023.

Established in 1998, EIUD operates in real estate investment, construction of buildings and resorts, land subdivision and buying and selling of properties.

