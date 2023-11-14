Egyptians for Investment and Urban Development’s (EIUD) reported net losses after tax of EGP 2.109 million during the first nine months of 2023, versus net profits amounting to EGP 2.381 million in the same period a year earlier, as per a filing sent to the Egyptian Bourse on November 14th.

Revenues dropped to EGP 475,435 during the January-September period, compared to EGP 4.022 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Established in 1998, the company was established in 1998 under the name El Bonyan Co. for Real Estate and Construction and adopted its current name in 2009.

