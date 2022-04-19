ArabFinance: The board of directors of Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (ETRS) (Egytrans) has approved the appointment of Gamal Moharam as the company’s chairman, according to an emailed press release on April 18th.

Moreover, the board decided that Abir Leheta will continue her position as the CEO.

The board also agreed upon the nomination of Mohamed Sultan and Nehad Abouelfadl as new members of the board.

“The new board composition is a major added value and constitutes an important pillar for strengthening the company’s strategy and supporting its team in order to achieve greater growth and development by relying on the best mix of skills and expertise in the management and investment and transport and logistics fields,” CEO of Egytrans Abir Leheta said.

On his appointment as Chairman of Egytrans, Gamal Moharam commented: “I look forward to working closely with the board of directors to enhance the group’s strategy and guide it during the next phase of growth, as it continues to diversify its activities, expand its investments, and fortify its market presence while mitigating the current challenging global market conditions effectively, and strengthening the foundations on which the company will continue to deliver value to shareholders.”

Egytrans is a leading integrated transport and logistics company in Egypt, offering a wide range of services such as import and export, general cargo handling, dry cargo handling, customs clearance, warehousing, packing, and specialized transportation.