ArabFinance: Egypt’s unemployment rate declined by 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to reach 7.5% in 2021, according to report released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on April 16th.

Total labor force increased by 3.2% to register 29.358 million in 2021, from 28.458 million a year earlier, CAPMAS’ data showed.

Labor force in urban areas reached 13.109 million, while it hit 16.249 million in rural areas, the report added.

In terms of gender, data highlighted that 24.296 million of Egyptian labor force were males, while only 5,062 million were females.

Meanwhile, the number of the unemployed reached 2.17 million in 2021.

Unemployment among males recorded 5.6% of total male labor force participation, while unemployed females made up 16% of total female labor force participation.