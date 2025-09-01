Arab Finance: Egypt’s trade deficit recorded $4.4 billion in June 2025, marking a 23.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase from $3.56 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports rose by 4.7% to $3.50 billion last June from $3.34 billion during the same month in 2024.

The report attributed this growth to a hike in exports of key commodities: petroleum products (14.6%), ready-made clothes (28.8%), fresh fruits (47.8%), as well as pastries and other food preparations (23.7%).

Meanwhile, imports jumped by 14.4% in June, valuing at $7.90 billion compared to $6.91 billion in the year-ago period.

This increase was fueled by higher import values of commodities such as petroleum products (36.4%), natural gas (53.5%), passenger cars (71%), and corn (24.6%).

