Egypt's Suez Canal has extended rebates on canal tolls for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers from July until the end of the year, the canal authority said in a circular published on its website on Monday.

LPG tankers operating between the American Gulf and ports west of India, on the Maldives islands and at Kochi will receive a rebate of 20% on the canal's normal tolls.

Tankers operating from ports east of Kochi to Singapore will receive a rebate of 55%, and from Singapore ports east will have a rebate of 75%. (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed)



Reuters