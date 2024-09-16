Arab Finance: Egypt's strategic wheat reserves have reached a supply of 6.1 months, as announced by the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk.

This comes as part of the ministry's plan to ensure the country maintains stocks of essential goods for more than six months.

As part of these efforts, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has secured 430,000 tons of imported wheat from Russia at a price of $235 per ton.

These supplies aim to meet the needs of the country’s subsidized bread program.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).