Egypt’s strategic reserve of wheat is enough to satisfy the needs of citizens for 2.3 months, Supply Minister Ali El Moselhy announced on April 5th.

El Moselhy noted that wheat harvest season begins this month.

The minister also noted that the strategic reserves of rice are sufficient for 3.5 months, while sugar reserves are enough for 4 months.

The strategic stock of pasta is sufficient for 7.5 months, he added.

El-Moselhy also revealed that the country’s strategic stock of cooking oil is sufficient for 4.3 months.

This came during a meeting headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the country’s strategic reserves of key commodities.

