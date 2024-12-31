Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi says he is “closely following” the Ankara agreement reached between Ethiopia and Somalia.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Sisi had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which he expressed hope that the recently reached agreement would contribute to lasting security and stability in the volatile Horn of Africa’s region.“Stability in the Horn of Africa and Egypt’s national interests are intertwined,” he said.

Sisi hoped that the Ankara deal would be in line with the principles of international law. He pointed out that Egypt “is working to support Somalia to achieve security and stability, whether through bilateral cooperation or by participating in the African Union peacekeeping mission at Somalia’s request.”Read: Egypt and Ethiopia vie to join Somalia peacekeeping missionRelations between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa became strained after the latter struck an agreement in January with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port in exchange for recognition.

The dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia has attracted regional and global attention.

During his recent visit to Ethiopia, the French president expressed his support for Ethiopia’s efforts to gain access to the sea through dialogue with neighbouring countries in a manner that respects international laws.

In mid-December, Ethiopia and Somalia signed the Ankara Agreement under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is expected to defuse growing tensions.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud “reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity.”President Erdogan termed the deal a “historic agreement” and “the first step towards a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia.”Read: Turkiye pushes Somalia, Ethiopia close to a deal on sea access

