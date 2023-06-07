Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, has witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The MoU had a number of frameworks and mechanisms for joint cooperation in the areas of managing frequency spectrum and maximizing its revenues, disseminating and making available telecommunications services in remote areas, and educating and protecting telecommunications users and securing networks, in addition to many areas, especially with regard to building technological capabilities.

The signing of the deal came within the activities of the first day of the Global Conference for Regulators (GSR-23), which is being held under the auspices of the President of the Republic and hosted by Egypt from 5 to 8 June in Sharm El-Sheikh, with the participation of 700 telecom regulators, policy makers and industry representatives from more than 100 countries.

It also comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation between Egypt and the United States of America in the field of telecommunications regulation and market governance.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Engineer Hossam El-Gamal, CEO of the NTRA, and Rosen Russell, President of the US Federal Communications Commission.

The Minister of Communications held a meeting with Rosen Russell, Chairperson of the US Federal Communications Commission, and his accompanying delegation. Mechanisms for boosting cooperation and exchanging experiences between Egypt and the United States of America in the field of regulating the telecommunications sector and its new technologies were discussed.

He also met with Hiroshi Yoshida, Deputy Minister of Communications and Home Affairs of Japan. The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between Egypt and Japan in a number of areas of communication and information technology.

The meeting discussed mechanisms for activating cooperation between Egypt and Japan in the field of communications and information technology within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries during the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to Egypt last April, especially related to modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence, cyber security, digital capacity building, data centres, outsourcing centres, and 5 and 6G technologies.

