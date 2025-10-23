Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reviewed a report by the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), showing a 21% rise in non-oil exports during the period from January to September 2025, as per a statement.

The value of non-oil exports reached $36.639 billion, compared to $30.360 billion in the same period last year, marking an increase of $6.279 billion.

The report also indicated an 18% reduction in the trade deficit, which dropped to $22.772 billion from $27.877 billion in the same period a year earlier, reflecting an improvement of $5.105 billion.

El-Khatib noted that the ministry aims to further boost non-oil exports by enhancing competitiveness and increasing the added value of Egyptian products.

The upcoming phase of the ministry’s strategy will focus on opening new markets, facilitating trade procedures, expanding the export rebate program, and maximizing the benefits of Egypt’s free trade agreements with regional and global partners.

The plan also includes reducing customs clearance times and linking trade promotion with investment growth.

The UAE was Egypt’s top export destination during the first nine months of 2025, with exports valued at $5.938 billion, up 169% from $2.205 billion in the same period last year.

Türkiye followed with Egyptian exports valued at $2.394 billion, up 4%, while exports to Saudi Arabia were at $2.262 billion, down 12%, Italy at $2.099 billion, up 29%, and the US at $2.081 billion, up 24%.

Overall, Egypt’s non-petroleum exports to the top five importing countries rose by 42% to $14.774 billion, compared to $10.379 billion last year, an increase of $4.395 billion.

The report highlighted several key sectors driving Egypt’s export growth. Building materials led the list with $11.688 billion, an increase of 51%.

Chemical products and fertilizers followed with $6.844 billion, up 10%, while food industries were up 9% at $5.146 billion, and engineering and electronic goods rose 11% to $4.723 billion.

Other major sectors included agricultural crops, with exports up by 2% to $3.631 billion, ready-made garments at $2.538 billion, up 24%, and spinning and textiles at $874 million, up 3%.

Meanwhile, medical industries were at $707 million, rising 25%, and printing, packaging, and paper were down by 2% at $705 million.

The furniture sector recorded $456 million, up 3%, while leather and footwear exports totaled $72 million, down 5%.

