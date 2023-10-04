Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 801.269 billion in August, compared to a negative EGP 812.408 billion at the end of July, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed.

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 1.05 trillion at the end of August, and the foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 404.955 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 2.256 trillion end-August.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).