The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) recorded a net foreign asset (NFA) surplus of $11.99bn (EGP 603.06bn) in January 2025, up from $11.64bn (EGP 592.47bn) in December 2024.

Net foreign assets, which represent the difference between the CBE’s foreign currency assets and liabilities, are a key indicator of financial stability and banking resilience.

The shift from deficit to surplus first occurred in May 2024, marking the first positive balance since March 2022.

At that time, NFAs stood at EGP 458.63bn, reversing a deficit of EGP 36.07bn in April 2024.

A separate CBE report indicated that reserve money (MO) reached EGP 2.193trn in January 2025, a decline from EGP 2.243trn in December 2024.

The report also showed that the currency in circulation outside the CBE’s vaults increased to EGP 1.247trn in January from EGP 1.236trn in December.

Meanwhile, local currency deposits decreased to EGP 946.36bn from EGP 1.007trn in the previous month.

These divs reflect ongoing shifts in Egypt’s monetary landscape as the central bank continues to manage liquidity and maintain financial stability.

