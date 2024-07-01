Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, recently met with Abdallah Al Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The meeting took place during their participation in the Egypt-Europe Investment Conference, held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

During their discussion, Minister Maait emphasized Egypt’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UNDP. Their collaboration aims to support green and sustainable financing opportunities within Egypt, aligning with the country’s efforts toward environmentally friendly transformation. These initiatives contribute to sustainable development projects and improve the overall standard of living.

Minister Maait also highlighted Egypt’s desire to deepen its partnership with the UNDP by developing financing tools that promote economic growth. He stated, “We have made significant progress in creating a competitive investment climate regionally and internationally. Our attractive incentive policies and robust infrastructure support new productive activities and investment expansions.”

Furthermore, Egypt focuses on driving private sector growth and employment, stimulating productive, industrial, and export sectors. These efforts aim to achieve development goals and provide numerous job opportunities annually.

Abdallah Al Dardari, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for UNDP, expressed his readiness to provide support in managing debt reduction. He also expressed willingness to collaborate with Egypt on programs aimed at enhancing competencies and skills in public financial management.

