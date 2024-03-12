Egypt’s merchandize exports rose by 6% year on year (YoY) to $6.121 billion in January and February, compared to $5.794 billion, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir announced.

Türkiye topped the list of importers of Egyptian merchandize exports during the first two months of 2024, with $551 million, followed by Saudi Arabia and Italy with imports worth $511 million and $395 million, respectively.

Libya ranked fourth in the list with $337 million worth of imports from Egypt, while the US came in fifth place among top importers with $315 million.

Building materials came on top of Egypt’s exports during the first two months of 2024, valuing at $1.177 billion.

