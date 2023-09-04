Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 103.21 in June 2023, down 1.43% month-on-month (MoM) from 104.71, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

The index of computer, electronics, optical, and medical devices industries rose 32.81% MoM in June to 98.37 from 74.07, while the index of the basic metals industry saw a 4.16% monthly uptick to 59.59 from 57.21.

On the other hand, the food industries index fell 12.72% in June to 112.44 from 130.32 in May, while the index of the chemicals industry dropped 10.02% MoM to 79.34 from 88.18.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).