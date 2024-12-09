Egypt's total investments for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 amount to nearly EGP 2 trillion, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rabia Al-Mashat announced during the opening session of the Sixth Annual Hapi Conference.

This figure includes public and private investments, with half allocated for public projects and the other half for private sector initiatives.

This FY’s plan aligns with the government’s decision, introduced last year, to cap public investments at EGP 1 trillion.

Al-Mashat stressed the government's commitment to empowering the private sector and restoring its leadership role in driving economic development.

She also noted that the government targets building on structural economic reforms through the National Program for Structural Reforms, which aims to boost private sector participation and draw in further local and foreign investments.

Moreover, she added that the ministry is collaborating with international partners on a Development Policy Financing program, through which fundings are provided to support the state budget and facilitate structural reforms in coordination with national entities.

