Egypt’s grain production rose by 4.4% year-on-year (YoY) to 23 million tons during fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021 due to increases in the production of wheat and sweet corn, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on October 15th, citing a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Wheat production grew by 8.1% YoY to 9.8 million tons in FY 2020/2021 from 9.1 million tons.

Rice production declined by 4.5% to 4.2 million tons in FY 2020/2021 from 4.4 million tons in FY 2019/2020.

Production of vegetables inched up 0.6% YoY to 21.3 million tons in FY 2020/2021, while fruit production edged higher by 0.4% YoY to 11.63 million tons during the same year.

It is worth noting that Egyptian agricultural exports reached a volume of around 4.491 million tons during the period from January 1st until August 24th.

