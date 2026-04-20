Gold investment funds in Egypt have emerged as a notable financial instrument since their introduction in 2023, offering investors structured exposure to gold without the need for direct ownership. By the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, these funds recorded a marked increase in net assets, reflecting growing investor demand amid economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures. Their appeal lies in portfolio diversification, liquidity, and accessibility.

This factsheet provides an overview of existing gold funds in Egypt and assesses their overall performance over the recent period.

As of April 2026, Egypt hosts six licensed gold investment funds, operating under the supervision of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). These funds provide investors with access to 24-karat gold bullion through investment certificates, eliminating the need for storage and associated costs.

The Azimut Egypt-managed AZ-Gold Fund, launched in May 2023 in collaboration with Evolve Holding, marked the introduction of gold investment funds to the Egyptian market. It offers investors structured access to 24-karat gold bullion through regulated certificates. Building on this model, Sabayek, introduced in early 2024 by Beltone Asset Management in partnership with Evolve, expanded market participation, reflecting rising demand for gold-linked instruments as a hedge against inflation and currency volatility.

The Dahab Fund represents a collaboration between Al Ahly Financial Investment Management and Evolve, reinforcing the role of established financial institutions in developing gold-based investment products. In parallel, the Mubasher Gold Fund, launched in July 2024 by Mubasher Capital Holding in partnership with Catalyst, adopts a balanced allocation approach, combining investments in physical gold and government debt instruments. This structure aims to provide both capital preservation and steady returns, catering to investors seeking diversified exposure within a single vehicle.

More recent entrants include the Gold Misr Fund by CI Capital Asset Management, a Sharia-compliant vehicle primarily invested in physical gold bullion, which recorded strong initial subscription demand following its launch in late 2025. Additionally, the EFG Hermes Gold Fund, introduced in January 2026, offers an open-ended structure with high liquidity and no redemption fees. It targets both retail and institutional investors seeking regulated exposure to gold as a hedge against inflation and exchange rate fluctuations.

The FRA announced that the total net assets of gold investment funds reached approximately EGP 9.28 billion in Q1 2026, up by 80.5% from EGP 5.14 billion in Q4 2025. On an annual basis, net assets rose by about 440%, compared to EGP 1.72 billion in Q1 2025.

The number of accounts investing in gold funds reached 289,000, marking an increase of 51.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 207% year-on-year (YoY). Individual accounts accounted for around 72% of total accounts, compared to 28% for institutional accounts.

The 20–30 age group held the largest share of accounts, at 39.8%. This was followed by the 30–40 age group at 32.8%, and individual investors aged 40–50 at 15.7%.

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