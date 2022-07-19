The Egyptian General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) announced a tender to receive imported wheat from five countries, namely: the US, Canada, Australia, Argentina, and Brazil, according to a recent statement.

The opening session of the tender will take place on Tuesday, July 19th, with the deciding session to be held on July 20th, the authority said.

Importers can submit their offers based on cost and freight (C&F), as well as paying with 180-day suppliers facilities, it added.

The shipments will be charged in four stages as follows: from September 16th to 30th, from October 1st to 15th, from October 16th to 31st, and from November 1st to 15th.

Bidders can apply for all or one of the shipping periods, the GASC noted.

