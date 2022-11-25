The Egyptian Cabinet agreed upon the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones’ (GAFI) request to build a free zone under the name of Trans Egypt Company for managing and operating terminals, according to an official statement on November 23rd.

Spanning an area of 21,690 sqm at Alexandria Port, Egypt Trans aims at promoting investment projects that ensure the flow of foreign currencies, creating a stable investment climate, and offering jobs.

Egypt Trans is projected to have a positive impact on all economic sectors related to the activities of free zones.

Furthermore, the Cabinet endorsed a request by the Ministry of Transport regarding the required estimated cost for the electric feeding system of the first line of the high-speed train to run through Ain Sokhna, Marsa Matruh, and Faiyum.

It is worth noting that the Cabinet approved a draft law on the establishment of a free zone under the name of Forward Egypt on an area of 25,200 square meters at the industrial zone of the 10th of Ramadan city for the sports and football industries

