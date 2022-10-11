Cairo – Egypt recorded an 8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in the value of furniture exports to $170 million during January-August 2022, Ahram Gate cited the Egyptian Furniture Export Council (EFEC).

Saudi Arabia advanced the countries importing furniture from the Arab Republic in the first eight months (8M) of 2022 with $60 million, higher than $51 million during the same period in the previous year.

Egypt's furniture exports to the UAE plunged to $14 million in 8M-22, versus $22 in the year-ago period.

During the January-August 2022 period, Egypt exported furniture to Iraq, the US, and Sudan at a total value of $12 million each.

Libya, Oman, and Palestine imported Egyptian furniture in 8M-22 at a value of $8 million, $7 million, and $4 million, respectively.

In the January-November 2021 period, Egypt's furniture exports reached $236 million, an annual growth of 7% from $219 million.

