The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) reported that the total volume of foreign trade between Egypt and other countries from July 2022 to March 2023 was about $85.662bn, consisting of $54.606bn in imports and $31.056bn in exports.

According to the CBE’s monthly report released on Thursday, Egypt’s main trading partners were 14 countries that accounted for 61.7% of the total trade volume, with a combined value of about $52.881bn. This included $32.302bn in imports and $20.579bn in exports.

Egypt’s main trading partners in the nine-month period from July 2022 to March 2023 were as follows:

The UAE topped the list with a total trade volume of about $6.645bn, which consisted of $3.890bn worth of imports from the UAE and $2.754m worth of exports to the UAE.

The USA came second with a total trade volume of $5.913bn, which comprised $3.320bn worth of imports from the USA and $2.593bn worth of exports to the USA.

China was the third largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $5.891bn, which included $5.169bn worth of imports from China and $721.6m worth of exports to China.

Saudi Arabia ranked fourth with a total trade volume of $5.031bn, which involved $3.799bn worth of imports from Saudi Arabia and $1.232bn worth of exports to Saudi Arabia.

Turkey was the fifth biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of $4.360bn, which consisted of $1.942bn worth of imports from Turkey and $2.418bn worth of exports to Turkey.

Germany was the sixth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $3.515bn, which comprised $2.455bn worth of imports from Germany and $1.060bn worth of exports to Germany.

Italy was the seventh biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of about $3.371bn, which included $1.684bn worth of imports from Italy and $1.687bn worth of exports to Italy.

The UK was the eighth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $3.215bn, which involved $1.441bn worth of imports from the UK and $1.773bn worth of exports to the UK.

Spain was the ninth biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of about $2.798bn, which consisted of $860.6m worth of imports from Spain and $1.937bn worth of exports to Spain.

India was the tenth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of about $2.594bn, which comprised $2.003bn worth of imports from India and $590.7m worth of exports to India.

Switzerland was the eleventh biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of $2.445bn, which included $1.565bn worth of imports from Switzerland and $880.8m worth of exports to Switzerland.

The Netherlands was the twelfth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of $2.384bn, which involved $1.047bn worth of imports from the Netherlands and $1.337bn worth of exports to the Netherlands.

Kuwait was the thirteenth biggest trading partner with a total trade volume of $2.382bn, which consisted of $2.261bn worth of imports from Kuwait and $121.3m worth of exports to Kuwait.

South Korea was the fourteenth largest trading partner with a total trade volume of approximately $2.331bn, which comprised $861.1m worth of imports from South Korea and $1.470bn worth of exports to South Korea.

The CBE added that the trade volume with other countries amounted to approximately $32.780bn, including $22bn in imports and $10bn in exports.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).