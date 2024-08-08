Egypt - Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya.

According to Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migration and Director of Public Diplomacy, the discussion was marked by mutual praise for the longstanding and robust ties between Egypt and Kenya. Both leaders highlighted the ongoing communication and mutual respect between their countries’ leaderships, reiterating their commitment to enhancing and developing bilateral relations to benefit both nations.

Minister Abdelatty expressed Egypt’s eagerness to advance economic and investment partnerships with Kenya in the near future. He emphasized strategic public-private partnership projects, particularly in infrastructure, railways, and pharmaceuticals, as areas of focus. Additionally, Abdelatty underscored the importance of increasing trade between the two countries and strengthening bilateral relations to reflect their prominence on the African stage.

The spokesperson noted that the call also addressed recent developments in the Horn of Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and South Sudan. Both parties reviewed their countries’ efforts to achieve peace and stability and defuse crises across the continent. Abdelatty outlined Egypt’s commitment to addressing various aspects of the Sudanese crisis, maintaining the integrity of the state and its institutions, and providing urgent humanitarian and medical aid to meet the needs of the Sudanese people.

Prime Minister Mudavadi discussed Kenya’s mediation role in South Sudan, and the conversation also touched on developments concerning the Nile waters and relations among the Nile Basin countries. Both leaders agreed to continue coordination and consultation in the coming period to monitor issues of mutual interest.

