Egypt - Ahmed Kouchouk, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, has urged international financial institutions to adopt more balanced and supportive policies for emerging economies.

He emphasized the need for expanded multilateral financing tools to drive sustainable development and enhance resilience against global economic shocks.

During a meeting with Guy Ryder, UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy, on the sidelines of the preparatory committee for the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in New York, Kouchouk stressed that reforming the global financial system is essential to ensuring a fairer economic future. He pointed to rising borrowing costs as a major burden on emerging and developing economies, advocating for mechanisms such as debt-for-investment swaps and credit guarantees to lower financing costs and stimulate growth.

Kouchouk also highlighted the decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to emerging markets, warning that this trend threatens development efforts in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, he cautioned that protectionist trade policies in advanced economies further hinder export opportunities for developing nations.

To address these challenges, he emphasized the importance of blended financing models, which integrate public and private sector investment to create more sustainable, cross-border economic partnerships.

