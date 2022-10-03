Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad participated on Sunday in the inauguration of the first edition of the Arab Climate Forum under the slogan ‘Together to Strengthen the Contribution of Civil Society to Climate Action,’ within the framework of Egypt’s preparations to host the COP27.

During her speech, Fouad stressed the importance of the forum in supporting the efforts of Arab countries to address the negative impacts of climate change.

She also indicated that attention to environmental issues is no longer a luxury, but rather has become an urgent necessity for human life on this planet, as there is a real need for concerted international, regional, and national efforts — both official and unofficial — to reformulate the integrated system that allows current generations to obtain their natural rights to development.

She added that although the contribution of Arab countries to greenhouse gas emissions does not exceed 5% of all global emissions, the region is highly impacted by the effects of climate change from rising temperatures and threats to Arab coasts and increased drought and desertification rates in addition to water scarcity.

Moreover, Fouad pointed to the need for a strong civil society capable of partnering with the government side by side with priorities, ideas, and innovations.

