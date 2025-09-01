Arab Finance: Auto sales in Egypt increased by 36.9% year on year (YoY) in July 2025 to 15,600 units, compared to 11,400 units, according to the Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC).

However, auto sales dropped by 4.9% on a monthly basis, versus nearly 16,400 vehicles in June.

Sales of passenger cars rose by 23.7% YoY, registering 12,050 units.

Meanwhile, sales of buses and trucks reached 3,557 units in July, marking a 114.6% YoY surge.

In the first seven months of 2025, auto sales jumped by 83.02% YoY to 90,100 cars, versus 49,230.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).