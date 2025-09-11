Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 10.7% in August 2025, lower than 11.6% last July, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The monthly core CPI inflation registered 0.1% last month, compared with 0.9% in August 2024 and -0.3% in July 2025.

Meanwhile, the annual urban headline CPI inflation stood at 12% in August 2025, down from 13.9% last July.

Monthly urban headline CPI inflation reached 0.4% in August 2025, versus 2.1% in August 2024 and -0.5% in July 2025.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).