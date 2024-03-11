Egypt’s annual core inflation rate recorded 35.1% in February 2024, compared to 29% in January, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a press release on March 10th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 13.2% last February, compared to 8.1% in the same month of 2023 and 2.2% in January 2024, the CBE highlighted.

The data also showed that the annual headline inflation rate registered 35.1% in February, compared to the recorded annual rate of 29.8% in January.

On March 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation rose to 36% in February, compared to 31.2% in January.

