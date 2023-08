Egypt's deal to buy wheat from UAE-based agribusiness Al Dahra is awaiting parliamentary approval, supply minister Ali Moselhy said on Sunday.

Moselhy said that purchases are expected to begin in January 2024, with purchases from Al Dahra to be through a tender process.

Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 4.7 months and vegetable oil reserves for 3.9 months, the minister added.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Adam Makary and Tala Ramadan Editing by David Goodman)