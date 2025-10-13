Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) said on Monday it had purchased around 500,000 metric tons of wheat from Saudi investors abroad.

The GFSA said on social media platform X this was the second tender it had held in 2025 for wheat from Saudi investors abroad.

The Saudi investors include buyers of farmland and trading houses in a range of countries including the Black Sea region, Australia and Brazil.

The GFSA said the wheat should arrive by April 2026.

The GFSA also bought 455,000 tons of wheat in an international tender on October 6 for shipment in December 2025 and January 2026.

