Mohamed Maait, the Minister of Finance, has confirmed that the 2023/2024 Tax Policy Document is currently under review and has not yet been made available for public discussion.

In a statement on Monday, Maait explained that the version of the document circulating on social media was an initial draft prepared several months ago. Since then, it has undergone significant revisions. The Ministry of Finance is meticulously examining the document to ensure it aligns with its objectives for the next six years.

Maait emphasized that the high committee responsible for preparing the document is in the process of finalizing the details. Once completed in its final form, the document will be presented for community dialogue in the coming weeks. The government remains committed to drawing insights from distinguished international experiences to establish stable tax policies, thereby enhancing the business climate and attracting more investments.

