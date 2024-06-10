Nizhny Novgorod – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held a bilateral meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The discussions focused on the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, the war in Ukraine, and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Shoukry briefed Lavrov on the ongoing Egyptian-Qatari mediation efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

He outlined the proposed ceasefire, which would facilitate prisoner exchanges, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the ultimate withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Shoukry welcomed Russia’s proposal to convene a meeting of foreign ministers from Russia and five Arab countries to address the conflict and revive the peace process.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral relations, highlighting the progress of the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the Dabaa nuclear power plant project. Shoukry commended Russia’s leadership as the current BRICS chair and affirmed Egypt’s keen interest in actively participating in BRICS initiatives.

The two diplomats also addressed regional challenges, including the Ukrainian war and the Sudanese crisis. They stressed the importance of finding a resolution to the Sudanese conflict and preserving the country’s institutions.

Shoukry and Lavrov agreed to maintain close consultations to strengthen bilateral ties, address priority issues for the BRICS group, and tackle regional and international challenges of mutual concern.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

