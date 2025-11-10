Recently, Egypt has succeeded in expanding its pomegranate exports to new international markets, including Venezuela. Egyptian pomegranates have strengthened their position globally—particularly in Arab markets—achieving notable growth despite competition from major suppliers such as Spain and Türkiye.

Thanks to its comparative advantage in pomegranate cultivation, Egypt enjoys one of the longest harvesting seasons worldwide. Over the past few years, pomegranates have emerged as a key agricultural export crop for Egypt.

In this Factsheet, we will discover the scene of cultivating, producing, and exporting pomegranates in Egypt.

Egypt cultivates several varieties of pomegranates, including local types such as Manfaloti, Taif, and Baladi. In addition, the country has successfully introduced the American Wonderful variety, which has demonstrated high productivity and excellent quality under Egyptian growing conditions.

These varieties allow Egypt to maintain a steady supply of pomegranates to international markets, even during periods when other suppliers are unable to export.

In the 2023 season, Egypt’s cultivated area of pomegranate almost doubled to 77,130 feddan, representing 5% of the total fruit cultivated area in Egypt.

Egypt’s production of pomegranates in 2023 hit 883,540 tons, reflecting around 141% year-on-year (YoY) growth rate and accounting for 6% of the country’s total production of fruits.

On a geographic level, Nubaria city is the top pomegranate-producing area in Egypt, with production of 683,460 tons, around 77.4% of the total production. Assiut came second with production of 122,175 tons, equivalent to 14% of Egypt’s production, followed by 21,976 tons produced in Beheira governorate.

Pomegranate came among Egypt’s top 10 largest agricultural export products during the first nine months of 2025. During January-September 2025, Egypt exported $78.1 million worth of pomegranates, up 40% YoY, accounting for around 2.1% of Egypt’s agricultural exports.

During the first nine months of 2025, Egypt’s exports of fresh pomegranate reached 52 markets around the world. The UAE was the top importer, with $39 million worth of pomegranates from Egypt, about 50% of the country’s exports. Syria ranked second with imports of $24 million, followed by Russia with imports of $4 million.

According to the International Trade Centre’s (ITC) estimates, Egypt can boost its export of pomegranates by $147 million by the end of 2028. These untapped export opportunities can be directed to several markets, including the Netherlands, the UAE, and France.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).