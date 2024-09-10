Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty received his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Mekdad, on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo. The meeting, which included an extended session of talks between delegations from both countries, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional issues.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director of Public Diplomacy, stated that Minister Abdelatty welcomed his Syrian counterpart, highlighting the historical ties between the two countries and their peoples. He expressed Egypt’s commitment to continuing coordination and consultation through ongoing mutual communications and joint meetings.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for Syria in facing the challenges it confronts, emphasising Cairo’s rejection of external interference in Syrian affairs. He stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, highlighting the need to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with relevant international frameworks.

Abdelatty also expressed Egypt’s aspiration to restore coordination and cooperation with Syria within the framework of the Arab League, for the mutual benefit of both countries and to strengthen joint Arab action. He emphasised the importance of activating the work of the Arab Contact Group on Syria to support the country in overcoming the challenges it faces and to serve the interests of the Syrian people.

The meeting also addressed the crisis in the Gaza Strip, where Minister Abdelatty stressed the importance of continuing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and prevent the war from expanding to other fronts.

Al-Mekdad conveyed a message of greetings and appreciation to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi from his counterpart, President Bashar al-Assad, praising Egypt’s significant role in hosting Syrian citizens and treating them as honoured guests in their second home. The two sides also discussed preparations for a meeting of the Arab Contact Group on Syria, based on their shared understanding of the importance of continuing its work to achieve its intended objectives.