The Egyptian exports reached $40 billion in 2024 for the first time, said Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

El-Khatib pointed out that the country seeks to record $145 billion in exports by 2030.

This came during the minister’s extensive meeting with the heads and members of export councils to discuss the axes of the new export burdens refund program.

The new program aims to support the national industry and increase Egyptian exports to various global markets, according to El-Khatib.

He also noted that the current phase offers key opportunities to attract more global investments to the Egyptian market.

The minister said the Egyptian market has great investment components that include the availability of qualified labor, competitive wages, and a distinguished geographical location, in addition to low energy prices.

