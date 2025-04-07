Arab Finance: Egypt’s net foreign assets (NFAs) hit EGP 515.856 billion in February 2025, higher than EGP 437.261 billion in January, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data showed.

Foreign assets with the CBE reached EGP 2.329 trillion at the end of February 2025, while foreign assets with banks hit EGP 1.323 trillion.

Additionally, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks combined amounted to EGP 3.137 trillion.

