The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Monday’s trading session in the green territory.

Market capitalization closed the session at EGP 1.995 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 3.9%, hitting the level of 29,616.47 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 2.36% to end the session at 6,696.15 points, while the EGX100 rose by 2.93 %, notching 9,584.51 points.

Today’s trading saw 874.769 million shares exchanged over 143,630 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 4.751 billion.

As for investors’ trading activity, retail investors controlled 66.94% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 33.05% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 81.93% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.91% and 12.17%, respectively.

During the session, Egyptian traders were net purchasers with EGP 354.048 million. Arab and non-Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 159.771 million and EGP 194.277 million, respectively.

EGX Market Performance Indices

