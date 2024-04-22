The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices posted collective gains on Sunday, with a market capitalization of EGP 1.934 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.03%, ending the session at 28,623.39 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.72% to close the session at 6,616.02 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.62% at 9,407.65 points.

Today’s trading saw 875.298 million shares exchanged over 92.674 transactions, garnering a turnover of about EGP 2.933 billion.

Retail investors controlled 78.71% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 21.28% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 90.04% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.42% and 3.53%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 4.675 million. Egyptian and non-Arab foreigners were net buyers with EGP 140.887 million and EGP 831,112, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).