Arab Finance: The total volume of Egyptian agricultural exports increased during mid-July 2025, exceeding 6.240 million tons, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced.

The recorded load is higher by 575,000 tons when compared to the same period in 2024.

Based on data issued by the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine (CAPQ), citrus fruits led the list of Egyptian agricultural exports, with a total amount surpassing 1.9 million tons.

Potatoes came in second place, with a quantity exceeding 1.3 million tons, followed by fresh onions with 231,894 tons.

Grapes took over the fourth position with 159,477 tons, followed by sweet potatoes with 123,857 tons.

The export portfolio included other items, such as beans, mango, garlic, guava, and other Egyptian crops.

Farouk cited remarks of Mohamed El-Mensy, head of the CAPQ, noting that Egypt successfully opened eight new export markets for its crops: grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, potatoes, and potato seeds.

The administration also entered several new global markets, including South Africa, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan, India, and the Philippines, according to El-Mensy.

On July 27th, the European Union (EU) greenlighted new legislation No. 1289/2025 aimed at facilitating import procedures for Egyptian potatoes.