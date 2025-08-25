Arab Finance: Egyptian agricultural exports have reached 6.8 million tons so far this year, marking an increase of more than 650,000 tons compared to the same period in 2024, according to a statement.

Citrus fruits topped the list with exports of over 1.9 million tons, followed by fresh potatoes with more than 1.3 million tons.

Fresh onions ranked third with over 246,000 tons, beans, both fresh and dry, came in fourth with more than 216,000 tons, and grapes were fifth with over 175,000 tons.

Other major exports this season include tomatoes, garlic, mangoes, strawberries, pomegranates, and guava.

Egypt has successfully opened eight new export markets this year for crops, including grapes, pomegranates, mangoes, potatoes, and potato seeds.

New destinations include South Africa, Costa Rica, Uzbekistan, India, and the Philippines. Strawberry seedlings have also reached Brazil and Peru.

