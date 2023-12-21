The Egyptian Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zimbabwe’s Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities in the field of low- and medium-cost housing, according to a statement.

Under the MoU, both ministries will exchange expertise, information, and technical capacities to provide housing, regulatory framework, local building materials and technologies, effective building systems, and affordable and advanced technologies.

Zimbabwe will benefit from the Egyptian expertise in providing low-cost, sustainable, and affordable housing by employing the latest construction technologies.

Additionally, both sides will form an executive committee to decide upon the fields of top priority.

