Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe met on Tuesday and expressed their desire to strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the fields of development cooperation.

They agreed on the importance of developing cooperation in agriculture and agro-manufacturing projects, maximizing the use of livestock and fish resources, and ensuring food security for both countries. They also discussed cooperation in various infrastructure sectors to provide joint development opportunities.

The meeting took place during Mnangagwa’s visit to Egypt, where he attended the third intra-African Trade Fair. Mnangagwa praised the remarkable development renaissance that he witnessed in Egypt and expressed his country’s aspiration to benefit from the Egyptian experiences.

The two presidents also discussed ways to enhance joint African action, especially in light of the challenges posed by the international crises and the need to expand intra-African trade. They stressed the pivotal role of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in advancing comprehensive development efforts in the continent.

In a separate meeting, President Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Al-Mosilhi. He was briefed on the government’s efforts to provide basic goods to citizens and to maintain a sufficient reserve of them despite the successive international crises.

He also directed the completion of the national project to establish strategic warehouses and silos to secure enough stocks of basic commodities and food products throughout the year. This is part of the state’s keenness to secure the needs of citizens and stabilize the Egyptian food security situation.

President Al-Sisi also ordered the provision of additional food supplies of various food commodities worth 650 tonnes to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of Egypt’s continuous role in supporting the brothers in Gaza at all levels.