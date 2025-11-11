Arab Finance: Vaiu, a financial technology company in the MENA region, entered a strategic partnership with El Kasrawy Group, one of Egypt’s major automotive groups and the exclusive agent for Jetour, JAC, and Citroën vehicles, to offer a range of car financing options through valU Shift, its car financing product, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership reflects both companies’ aim to improve access to flexible and fast financing within Egypt’s automotive sector.

Through Shift, customers can buy new or used vehicles, whether business-to-consumer (B2C) or consumer-to-consumer (C2C), with approval processes among the quickest in the market and payment periods from one to seven years.

Integrating Shift into El Kasrawy Group’s network will allow customers to access financing more easily and reduce many of the common challenges related to car ownership.

valU will also be accepted as a payment method across all El Kasrawy service centers, enabling customers to pay for maintenance and after-sales services in installments.

Shift’s features include no insurance requirement, no sales ban when customers pay a 40% down payment, and payment plans designed to fit different financial situations.

As part of the partnership, valU will collaborate with Mall of Egypt and El Kasrawy for the mall’s November Shop & Win campaign, which will run for three weeks starting November 12th.

Shoppers who present purchase receipts totaling over EGP 2,000 will be entered into a raffle to win a Jetour X70 Plus provided by El Kasrawy. valU clients will receive double entries when they shop and pay through valU.

The collaboration between valU and El Kasrawy Group aims to combine technology and customer-focused service to expand financing options and support financial inclusion in Egypt’s automotive market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Valu to introduce greater flexibility and ease for our customers. At El Kasrawy Group, we have always prioritized delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences. This collaboration marks a key milestone in empowering more Egyptians to own their dream cars through more flexible financing,” Reda Waly, vice chairman, Finance and Administrative Affairs at El Kasrawy Group, said.

“At Valu, we continue to redefine the market in Egypt by partnering with leading organizations that share our vision of enabling lifestyles. Through Shift, we aim to transform the car financing experience, making it faster, more flexible, and accessible to a wider segment of Egyptians. Our partnership with El Kasrawy Group expands our Shift network and reinforces our mission to drive growth across the automotive sector,” Motaz Lotfy, chief business officer at valU, stated.

