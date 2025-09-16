Arab Finance: The US dollar hit EGP 48.12 for buying and EGP 48.22 for selling at Banque Misr, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) on Monday.

The exchange rate between the USD and EGP hit the same value at Al Baraka Bank Egypt and the United Bank.

Meanwhile, the USD traded at EGP 48.16 for purchasing and EGP 48.26 for selling at Faisal Islamic Bank.

