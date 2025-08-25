Arab Finance: The US dollar exchange rate went down to EGP 48.37 for buying and EGP 48.47 for selling at Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Sunday.

The USD recorded EGP 48.32 for purchasing and EGP 48.42 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the exchange rate also stood at EGP 48.37 for buying and EGP 48.47 for selling.

