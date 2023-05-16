Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar received the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Egypt, Alessandro Fracassetti, to discuss ways of cooperation in the health sector.

The minister praised the program’s keenness to extend the roots of cooperation with the health sector in Egypt, stressing the importance of consolidating and developing cooperation mechanisms, within the joint work programs aimed at supporting public health. for citizens.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the meeting included following up on the work mechanisms of the National Program for Combating HIV and the National Program for Combating Tuberculosis, to achieve their goals, in addition to discussing cooperation in developing and modernizing medical devices and supplies, to ensure the sustainability of the work of health programs. within the joint activities of the two parties.

He added that the minister discussed with the UNDP representative the expansion of joint health projects. He pointed out the importance of coordinating participatory efforts and providing health care to Egyptian citizens and Sudanese coming to Egypt in the fight against HIV and tuberculosis.

The minister stressed the commitment of the Ministry of Health and Population to work to achieve the goals of sustainable development and to keep pace with the global goal to eliminate HIV diseases and tuberculosis.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that the minister discussed the challenges that may face joint health projects between the two sides, stressing the necessity of holding periodic meetings between specialists from both sides, to discuss developments and identify needs and priorities, in a way that ensures the implementation of the strategic axes of joint action plans with quality and efficiency.

For his part, the UNDP official praised the efforts of the Egyptian state and its capabilities in building and providing strong healthcare systems capable of confronting pandemics and epidemics, and he also expressed his aspiration for continued cooperation in all areas of health care.

