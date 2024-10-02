Speed Medical Company (SPMD) reported a 4.17% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net losses after tax and non-controlling interest in the first half (H1) of 2024, incurring EGP 46.962 million, compared to EGP 49.008 million, the company stated on October 2nd.

The company garnered EGP 23.298 million in operating revenues from January through June, down from EGP 29.963 million over the same period of last year.

Standalone financials showed net losses after tax of EGP 42.047 million in H1 2024, versus EGP 44.829 million in H1 2023.

Established in December 2015 and listed on the EGX in March 2019, Speed Medical is a Cairo-based company that operates in the healthcare sector.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).